CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Get ready to dive into the Lowcountry’s bustling culinary scene because Charleston Restaurant Week returns on Thursday.

For 11 days (Jan. 13-Jan. 23), more than five dozen Lowcountry restaurants will offer special pre-fixe menus for lunch and dinner giving diners a chance to visit an old favorite or try out a new spot.

Hosted by Explore Charleston, the event highlights local restaurants and allows patrons the chance to experience high-quality cuisine— American, French, Southern, and more— at a more affordable cost.

Remember to book reservations in advance as some locations may require them.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.