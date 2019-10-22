Charleston Riverdogs future potentially at risk after MLB agreement expires after 2020 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball teams expires at the end of the 2020 season, which leaves several teams’ future in the air, including the Charleston Riverdogs.

If a new proposal is put into play, dozens of teams could be scrapped in the next coming years while others would see major changes.

As of right now, there have been no details made public about the plans.

