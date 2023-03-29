CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Have you ever watched someone belt out the “Star Spangled Banner” in front of a huge crowd at a sporting event and thought to yourself: “I could do that.” Well now is your chance to prove it.

The Charleston RiverDogs are calling on talented Lowcountry singers to audition for a chance to perform the National Anthem before home games during the 2023 season.

Auditions will be held Friday, March 31 at 5:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park and are open to singers of all ages.

All participants will be asked to perform the National Anthem and auditions should last between 90 and 120 seconds (two minutes), according to team officials.

Those interested in trying out must fill out a registration form prior to audition day.

Singers who are unable to attend in person can email a video/audio recording to cjatcko@riverdogs.com for consideration.

The RiverDogs kick off their season on April 6 in Myrtle Beach then return to Charleston for the home opener on April 11 at 7:05 p.m.