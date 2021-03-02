Charleston RiverDogs looking to hire part-time seasonal staff ahead of 2021 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs are gearing up to hire part-time seasonal positions as they prepare to welcome fans back to the stadium this spring.

The team announced on Tuesday a search is underway for candidates to help “deliver the gameday experience” and customer service that baseball fans in Charleston have come to expect.

Positions are available in a variety of roles for applicants with varying levels of experience. “The work environment at The Joe is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun. RiverDogs employees are relied upon to foster a fun and enjoyable environment for guests at the ballpark,” the team said.

Some of the available positions include:

Food & Beverage cooks at any level of experience (experience cooking with a smoker is a plus)

Stadium Operations Assistant

Security

Guest Relations

Cashiers

Picnic Staff

Box Seat Servers

Food Runners

Parking Squad

The team is now hiring for part-time, seasonal positions starting in April.

The Charleston RiverDogs will open its season at home on May 4th, kicking off a six-day homestand at Joe Riley Stadium against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.