Charleston Riverdogs releases statement on the passing of part-owner, Dr. Gene Budig

Former Kansas chancellor Gene Budig greets mourners following a memorial service for former Kansas athletic director Bob Frederick in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, June 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Riverdogs announced the passing of part-owner Dr. Gene A. Budig at age 81.

Dr. Budig became part-owner of the Charleston Riverdogs in January of 2007.

According to a media release from the team on Tuesday, Dr. Budig lived on the Isle of Palms with his wife, Gretchen. The pair moved to the island in 2005 after he retired from an illustrious career in higher education and sports administration.

Anaheim Mayor Tom Daly, right, shakes hands with Gene Budig, President of Major League Baseballs American League, following a news conference on Wednesday, April 3, 1996 in Anaheim, California, where it was announced the city council voted to approve a memorandum of agreement with the Walt Disney Co. for a 33-year lease of Anaheim Stadium. Disney also announced it has renewed an agreement to buy a minority interest in the California Angels. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

“This is a truly sad day for the RiverDogs family. Gene was not only a partner, but a great friend. Gene and Gretchen have been a constant presence at the ballpark for the last 15 years, and Gene’s humor, sage advice, and pure love of baseball will be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to Gretchen and the Budig family,” said Marv Goldklang, chairman and principal owner of the RiverDogs.

He was named the last president of baseball’s American League, a role in which he served for six seasons, in 1994.

In recent years, he has chaired the advisory committee for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Dr. Budig is survived by his wife Gretchen, his sister, brother, his 3 children and his 5 grandchildren.