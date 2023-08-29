CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston RiverDogs have rescheduled their Wednesday game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

“The likelihood of heavy rainfall, powerful wind gusts, and coastal flooding led to the team making the decision out of concern for the safety of both teams, stadium workers, and fans,” a news release states.

The game will now be part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Each game will consist of a seven-inning contest.

Fans with Wednesday tickets will receive a credit to their MyTickets account within 48 hours which will be valid for a future 2023 regular season game. Fans who want to redeem their credit for a game this week prior to receiving the credit on their account can email the box office at tickets@riverdogs.com.

Tickets dated for Saturday will be good for entry to both contests, team officials said.

