CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Single game tickets for the Charleston RiverDogs 2022 season go on sale March 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Opening night is exactly one month later. The RiverDogs will return to the Joe on April 8 at 7:05 p.m. for a game against Myrtle Beach.

The season will feature 66 home games.

Tickets start at $8.

Click here to view the schedule and purchase tickets.