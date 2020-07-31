Charleston RiverDogs to host baseball and culinary youth camps next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston River Dogs will be hosting two youth camps next, August 3rd – August 7th for future baseball players and junior chefs.

The youth baseball camp will run from Tuesday – Friday and the youth culinary camp will run from Monday – Friday. Both camps will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ages will range from 6-13 for the youth baseball camp and ages 8-17 for the culinary camp.

Limited number of spaces are still available and if you want to register your child, click here.

The camp will be led by the RiverDogs’ Chris Singleton (baseball) and Josh Shea (culinary).