Charleston RiverDogs to release more gameday tickets, masks not required inside ballpark

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More fans will soon be allowed to enjoy a Charleston RiverDogs game at The Joe.

The team announced on Tuesday it was following latest health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control which allows them to increase capacity.

However, the ballclub will maintain several socially distant seating sections for those who still prefer a bit of space between themselves and other fans.

Fans will not be mandated to wear masks inside the ballpark, but those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to do so per CDC recommendations.

“The fact that we can welcome more fans to the ballpark certainly brings us a great deal of excitement as we enter into a 12-game homestand,” said President and General Manager Dave Echols. “We’re planning to responsibly ramp, with an eye towards creating a completely normal fan experience at The Joe in the coming days.”

MUSC Health will be offering vaccines at The Joe during select home games beginning on Friday, May 21. The vaccines will be administered under a tent just outside of the ballpark on the walkway located along Fishburne Street.

The entire RiverDogs gameday experience is cashless in 2021, including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays.

Tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally.