CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect some downtown road closures Saturday afternoon as The Citadel holds its annual Recognition Day parade.

Recognition Day is one of the larger events held at The Citadel – it signals a moment when freshmen cadets are no longer considered “knobs” and immediately begin preparing for their sophomore year at the military college.

According to The Citadel, the members of the Class of 2026 will no longer be called “knobs” after Friday, March 24 – but they must first complete an arduous training event known as the Gauntlet.

“The Gauntlet is the culminating event of a period defined by challenge and adversity, which will solidify the bonds built between the freshmen while they work together as a class to overcome the final obstacle of knob year,” the college explained.

Once complete, the cadets will march to Marion Square on Saturday where they will conduct an oath ceremony.

“On Saturday, the Class of 2026 will participate in the iconic March to Marion Square, where they will renew their cadet oath while standing in front of the building that served as The Citadel`s first campus,” college leaders said.

Charleston Police say 650 cadets will depart campus at 2:30 p.m. and march down Moultrie Street, take a right onto King Street, and head towards Marion Square. After the ceremony, the cadets will then march back to campus on King Street to Moultrie Street and arrive back at 4:30 p.m.

Moultrie Street and King Street between Moultrie Street and Marion Square will be closed during that stretch of time.

Map via Google

The Citadel relocated to its current campus on the Ashley River in 1922, and recently celebrated 100 Years on the Ashley.