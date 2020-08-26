Charleston school enforces uniforms for students at home

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Students who are learning virtually at The Charleston Catholic School have the same expectations that students in person do like wearing a uniform.

Principal Fred McKay says teachers decided it would be beneficial for students to wear their school polos on zoom this fall after not enforcing the rule in the spring.

“We wanted to make the students at home feel like they were at school with their classmates and one way to do that on a visual basis is for them to wear the same uniform that they would be wearing had they been on campus,” McKay mentioned.

Students are also not allowed to participate in class from their bed or couch and must be at a desk or table with all of their school supplies in reach.

“Of course there is a variety of reasons why a family might choose to start remote so we certainly understand that and wanted to accommodate that, but on the other side we want the students to really feel like they’re just as part of the class,” stated McKay.

Teacher and mom of online learners, Maria Graham, says enforcing school requirements does help with virtual learning.

“That was definitely something that the teachers felt helped create the atmosphere at home for the children. We’re all a team, we’re a family, and they fit right in with their class from home,” Graham commented.

Students at home also get a lunch break and P.E. and art during the week.