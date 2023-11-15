RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Thirteen years ago today, Rasha Porter, 27, was shot and killed in his mobile home, said Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:30 a.m., a person entered Porter’s home and shot him once after Porter heard the intrusion and told another residence to grab a gun for self-defense.

After the shooting, Porter was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he died

.Detectives have made no arrests regarding Porter’s murder.

You are asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 if you have any information.