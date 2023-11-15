NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) has launched a renewable scholarship program to take effect in Fall 2024 for Pell-eligible South Carolina residents with a minimum 3.5 high school GPA, named Buc Promise.

CSU says they will cover the remaining costs of tuition after Pell and other gift aid can be applied during the student’s four years at the university.

The eligibility requirements for Buc Promise are:

– Be a resident of the State of South Carolina

– Hold at minimum a 3.5 unweighted GPA

– Complete the FAFSA

– Be Pell-eligible for more than the minimum Pell Grant

– Enroll full-time in a traditional degree program

– Be pursuing a first Bachelor’s degree

The program renews each year, given the student maintains requirements.

The program’s installment makes CSU the only private university in South Carolina to make a tuition guarantee.

“We are excited to reveal this tuition promise program that is certain to change the trajectory of lives for the better in our state,” Dr. Anthony Turner, vice president for enrollment and marketing, said. “For many students who are Pell-eligible, finances stand in the way of their dream of earning a bachelor’s degree. And many shy away from private education, thinking that the educational costs are too high. Not only will Buc Promise break that barrier for our Pell-eligible applicants, but we hope this program will shine light on how students CAN afford a Christian higher education experience.”

To learn more and apply to CSU, visit https://www.charlestonsouthern.edu/admissions/financial-aid/tuition-promise-program/