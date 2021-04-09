Charleston Southern not bringing back women’s hoops coach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern is not renewing the contract of women’s basketball coach Fred Applin.

Athletic director Jeff Barber announced the decision Friday to let the nine-year coach go.

Barber says a national search for Applin’s replacement would start immediately. Applin was 67-178 overall during his tenure with the Bucs.

His 2017 team won 18 games, tying a program record for victories in a season.

That team played in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, just third postseason berth in program history.

