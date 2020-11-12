Charleston Southern University packs thousands of Christmas presents for kids around the world

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – 7,000 kids across the globe will have a Christmas present this year thanks to Charleston Southern University and their partnership with Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is a Christian ministry that relies on the donations of others to pack Christmas shoe boxes which they deliver to children around the world.

Dave MacNeill with Operation Christmas Child said “Samaritans Purse and Operation Christmas Child is in 110 different countries and we hope to send over 10 million show box gifts this year.”

For many of the children receiving these boxes it will be their only present this Christmas.

Students like Jasmina Thomas packed boxes throughout the day with items like “school supplies, pencils, pens, there are some coloring books for our younger students, and there are bears, little toys they can play with,” Thomas noted.

Last year Charleston Southern broke the national university record with more than 5,200 boxes. This year they’re looking to break it again.

“Every shoebox is a child and when a child gets that shoebox it is a tangible expression of love and joy from someone they don’t even know,” MacNeill mentioned.

The university held the packing party from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. so everyone had an opportunity to pack a box while social distancing.

“Schools all over the country should partake in this opportunity. Who wouldn’t want to give back to kids less fortunate,” added Thomas.

To find out how you can get involved visit Samaritan’s Purse’s website here.