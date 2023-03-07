NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University will invite family business owners to an interactive workshop aimed at developing a strategy for success.

CSU’s Nielsen College of Business will host the March 16 workshop that will people who are part of a multi-generational family business the opportunity to explore and discover successful practices for advancing their business, according to the university.

“Jean Meeks-Koch, PhD, international family business advisor and speaker, will share the five critical factors for success and how you can drive successful succession in your family business,” the school said Tuesday.

Those attending can meet with other key family business leaders and share with the speaker in an “open and frank way.”

The workshop will take place Thursday, March 16 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership on CSU’s campus. Tickets will cost $35 per individual or $100 for a group of three. Interested business owners can register at: www.charlestonsouthern.edu/family-business-workshop