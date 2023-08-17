NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roughly 1,300 new students are moving into Charleston Southern University on Thursday. The next few days are busy college move-in days for the area as the College of Charleston has their move-in day on Friday.

This weekend CSU said they’re expecting about 2,400 undergrad students on campus this fall. The number of students coming to campus is on par with last year, according to CSU.

Heading into this school year, the university continues to see more returning students interested in affordable housing on campus. The campus is also expecting close to 1,000 graduate and online students this fall as well.

As a result of the continued increasing numbers on campus, the university will also be accommodating students in the on-campus Wingate Hotel on nearly all four floors. CSU said this is something residents are aware of.

News 2 spoke to the new VP for Student Life at CSU, Jody Jennings, and his enthusiastic crew of move-in students who are ready for students to arrive on campus.

“The most important thing is the news students that arrive here that we want to see exciting times in their lives and the days ahead,” he said. “This crew behind me, is the craziest of all craziest and they’re here to welcome and bring everybody in and support them through their new journey,” said Jennings.

New student move-in is scheduled to end around 2 pm on Thursday and returning students at CSU will move in on Saturday.