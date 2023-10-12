CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An event aimed at showing support for Israel in the wake of the terror attacks and ongoing war by Hamas will take place Thursday night outside Charleston City Hall.

U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham will gather along with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, county and city councilmembers, and area religious leaders for a ‘Charleston Stands with Israel’ vigil at 5:30 p.m. to show solidarity with the country.

“In recent days, the world has watched in horror as the ancient evil of genocidal antisemitism was once again loosed upon the world, and the streets of Israel ran red with the blood of the innocent,” said Mayor Tecklenburg. “As Charlestonians, we stand with those innocents. We stand with the Jewish people, here and everywhere. We stand with Israel.”

The event comes just days after Charleston city leaders passed an emergency resolution on Tuesday condemning Hamas terrorism and in support of peace in Israel.

There will be some road closures during the event. Charleston Police say Broad Street, specifically between Meeting and Church Streets, will be temporarily closed between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Law enforcement personnel will be present to manage the redirection of traffic. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes to avoid any delays.