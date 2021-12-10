Charleston SWAT team members shave their heads in support of Chief Luther Reynolds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Charleston Police Department’s SWAT team shaved their heads on Friday morning in support of Chief Luther Reynolds who is undergoing chemotherapy.

It comes after Chief Reynolds revealed a cancer diagnosis in November. He told staff members at the time that he was seeking a rigorous treatment plan that includes both surgery and chemotherapy.

Several SWAT team members joined Chief Reynolds in front of the police station Friday morning to show their support by shaving their heads.

“I’ve received outstanding care so far and feel confident that these steps will help guide me toward a cancer-free prognosis,” he said when announcing his diagnosis to staff members on November 3rd.

Chief Reynolds said the outpouring of support has been a real blessing.