Charleston Symphony and Woodlands Nature Reserve present “Brass in the Woods” concert

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the Woodlands Nature Reserve will collaborate for a family-friendly outdoor concert for the community.

During the “Brass in the Woods” concert, guests will be able to enjoy the sounds of the Charleston Symphony’s Brass Quintet on the grass with a forest backdrop.

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, coolers, blankets, and chairs to enjoy the show.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 4:00 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-18.

The event will take place at the Woodlands Nature Reserve located at 4279 Ashley River Rd.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.