Charleston Teacher Alliance announces results of school leadership survey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Results are in from the Charleston Teacher Alliance School Leadership Survey.

The survey questioned 800 Charleston County teachers, where they answered questions about principals, superintendent and the board of trustees.

69% of CCSD teachers considered leaving the profession or would have considered it had they been financially able to do so.

Four schools were designated “at-risk” for overall ineffective principal performance. Two of those schools were Baptist Hill High School and E.B. Ellington Elementary – which have been at risk for three consecutive years.

The Charleston Teacher Alliance Director Jody Stallings responded to the results saying: “It is no secret that teachers in South Carolina are growing restive. 2019 is a golden opportunity for teachers, educational leaders and political leaders to work together on solutions that will keep excellent teachers in the classroom, educating the next generation.”