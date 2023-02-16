CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today Show and News 2 are together again! This morning, Watch as Josh Marthers highlights Charleston as a winter destination for warmer weather.

Charleston is one of five destinations around the country chosen to be featured on Today Show’s Winter Escape special.

Marthers will be joined by city officials including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg as they talk about what makes Charleston unique during the winter season.

You catch Charleston on the Today Show special, starting at 8 a.m.