CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and community members will gather to unveil a new street sign honoring two Charleston leaders on August 25.

The City of Charleston will unveil the ‘Hill Place’ street sign at 10:00 a.m. on August 25 at the corner of Spring and St. Philip Streets.

The street sign will honor the legacy of former Charleston City Councilmember David Hill and former Charleston Regional Director for SC Governor Richard W. Riley, Louise Hill.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.