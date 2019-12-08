Charleston to give away reusable bags and straws

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Sustainability Division wants to give you free reusable bags and straws.
The giveaway will be happening Sunday, December 8 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Frothy Beard Brewing Company on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
The workshops will include a review of the new city code, creative idea to avoid using single-use plastics, and have information about recycling programs.
There will be one more workshop on Wednesday, December 11 from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Eastside Community Development Corporation.