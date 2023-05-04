CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Towns and cities around the world are preparing to celebrate the historic coronation of a new British monarch, including here in Charleston.

King Charles III will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of traditional pomp, pageantry, and symbolism. King Charles III is the 40th monarch to ascend to the British throne.

City leaders on Thursday announced that Charleston — named for King Charles II — has been named the official southeastern U.S. celebration site for the coronation.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will be joined by the British Consul General to South Eastern United States, Rachel Galloway, for an event at the Old Exchange Building on May 6.

Both Galloway and Tecklenburg are expected to speak about the historic nature of the coronation of His Majesty the King and the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The remarks, which are open to the public, will be delivered outside of the building located at 122 East Bay Street following the tolling of the Saint Michael’s Church bells at 5:30 p.m.

A musical prelude by Charleston Symphony Brass will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Broad Street will be closed from State Street to East Bay Street for the event, according to officials.

In 1990, the then-Prince of Wales spoke at the Old Exchange Building during a trip to the Holy City for an international business conference.

The Charleston event is part of a nationwide series of events hosted by the British Embassy in Washington and United Kingdom consulates across the U.S.