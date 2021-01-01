Charleston to host Emancipation Proclamation Association Parade virtually on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 1st marks 158 years since President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves across the country.

In part, the proclamation states that “all persons held as slaves within any state…shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”

The City of Charleston is hosting the 155th Emancipation Proclamation Association Parade, which is the nation’s oldest continuous Emancipation Day parade, and Commemorative Worship Service in a virtual setting.

You can watch the parade here at 12:00 p.m.: https://chsepa.wordpress.com/

Following the parade, viewers are invited to watch a virtual commemorative worship service that will be held at Charity Missionary Baptist Church by Reverend Nelson B. Rivers III, the church’s pastor and orator for the service.