CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and storm surge will likely impact the Charleston area on Friday as Hurricane Ian nears the coast.

The City of Charleston will offer free parking for residents at some downtown parking garages to keep their vehicles safe from flooding during the storm.

City leaders said the following garages will be open for free beginning at 5:00 p.m. Thursday through 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

• Aquarium Garage – 24 Calhoun Street

• East Bay/ Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street

• Queen Street – 93 Queen Street

• Visitor Center – 63 Mary Street

• 99 West Edge – 99 West Edge Street

All cars must be removed from the garages by 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1. Anyone who uses the garages must follow the following process:

• Vehicles need to be removed by the designated time to be eligible for free parking.

• Pull a ticket upon entering

• When leaving – Press the black “assistance” button on the upper right-hand side of the call box. An attendant will respond to assist you.

• State you were parking to avoid flooding.

• Provide your name and address when requested.

• Insert your ticket into the machine (if you have not already done so)

• Attendant will raise the gate for you to exit

Boats, trailers, and golf carts are not allowed.