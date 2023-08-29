CHARELESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six parking garages in downtown Charleston will be available for residents to park their vehicles for free during Hurricane Idalia as the storm impacts the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

Those who live in low-lying areas and want to keep their vehicles safe from the elements, including potential flooding associated with the storm and high tide, can park their vehicles in one of the following garages after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Aquarium parking garage (24 Calhoun Street)

Visitor Center parking garage (63 Mary Street)

Queen Street parking garage (93 Queen Street)

East Bay/Prioleau parking garage (25 Prioleau Street)

99 West Edge parking garage (99 West Edge Street)

Charleston Tech Center parking garage (997 Morrison Drive)

Vehicles must be removed by 11:00 a.m. on Thursday to avoid any fees. Free parking in these garages is offered only to vehicles and does not apply to boats, trailers, or golf carts.

Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm when it passes over the Lowcountry, will bring heavy rainfall and major coastal flooding through the day Wednesday.

“Charleston is currently forecast to receive 4 to 8 inches of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with 8-foot tides projected for Wednesday night,” said city officials.

Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainbands are expected to arrive as early as Wednesday morning.