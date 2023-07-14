CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Work is expected to begin Monday to install updated traffic signal infrastructure at the intersection of Meeting and Broad Streets.

Portable solar traffic signals will be used during the work to avoid disruptions for drivers and to “ensure the orderly flow of traffic,” according to city leaders.

The installation process will consist of replacing the existing traffic signal cables, in-ground enclosures, traffic cabinet, concrete work and power service.

Charleston city leaders say the existing traffic signals, including the pedestrian signal head, will be disabled during the update. Pedestrians are asked to use extra caution while crossing at the intersection.

Work is expected to take about 30 days to complete.