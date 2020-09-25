Charleston Together initiative reaches $100K goal, to announce recipients on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local initiative aimed at improving community and race relations and helping businesses in need has reached its $100K goal.

Charleston Together, which formed after the May riot in downtown Charleston, will announce on Friday the organizations and small businesses that will receive grants in the first phase of funding.

The initiative was started by State Senator Marlon Kimpson and State Representative Marvin Pendarvis, and partnered with the Coastal Community Foundation and Lowcountry Local First to enhance community and race relations by providing resources to programs and organizations that work with African American and other underserved communities.

Organizers say the fund also helps to support small businesses, that have limited or no available insurance coverage, to recover from damages due to the unrest Charleston experienced Memorial Day weekend.

The announcement will happen Friday morning at 11:00 a.m.

Contributions to the fund can be made directly to the Coastal Community Foundation by going to: https://coastalcommunityfoundation.org/donate/ and entering Charleston Together Fund in the “other designation” field when prompted, or by mailing a check and writing “Charleston Together Fund” in the memo line and sending to 1691 Turnbull Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.