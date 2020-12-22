Charleston VA Medical Center receives COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston VA Medical Center received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began distributing the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this week at 128 sites including two in South Carolina.

“Having a second COVID-19 vaccine will enable us to reach more facilities and vaccinate more health care personnel and Veterans in additional parts of the country,” said VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie. “We continue to implement our COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan and are grateful to be one step closer to seeing the end of this pandemic.”

In accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the VA will continue to vaccinate health care personnel, as well as community living center and spinal cord unit residents.

And, as vaccine supplies increase, the VA said its ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

In addition to the Charleston VA Medical Center, doses of the vaccine were also distributed to the Columbia VA Medical Center.