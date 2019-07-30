Charleston Walk to End Alzheimer happens this weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can help raise money for Alzheimer’s support, care, and research this September.

The Charleston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday, September 14th at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

The goal of this walk is to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association to help serve local families free of charge.

It’s FREE to register and easy to sign up! You can easily sign up as a team captain. Rally your church, place of business, family and friends and encourage them to join you at the walk.

Register at alz.org/walk.