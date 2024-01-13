CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Warming centers are opening in Charleston ahead of the cold temperatures that are expected this weekend.

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will open its center on Saturday and Sunday. Admission will be from 7 – 9 p.m. and the center will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The center accepts men, women and children but currently does not accept pets.

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church is located at 1444 Remound Road in North Charleston. The CARTA Route 13 will provide free transportation, inform the driver that you are going to the warming center. Drop-off and pick-up will take place at Remount Road and Allison Avenue.

For more information call 842-744-0283.