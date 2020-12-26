Charleston warming shelter reopens Saturday night for those seeking reprieve from the cold

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will operate its warming center again Saturday night amid extremely cold temperatures.

The warming center, which is located at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street, will open at 8:00 p.m. and will remain open until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Guests must arrive by 11:00 p.m. to be checked in. They will be offered a place to spend the night during with cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast.

This shelter will be able to house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing.

For the safety of the volunteers and guests, before entering, each individual will be checked for COVID symptoms and will have their temperature taken. Masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.

Transportation: CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter.

• When boarding, riders should inform drivers they would like to go to the warming shelter.

• Riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub (if boarding a route that services Mary Street) or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.

• From Mary Street, Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun will transport riders to the shelter.

• The last departure from Mary Street will occur at 9:00 p.m.