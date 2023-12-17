CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System (CWS) says heavy rain and tidal flooding associated with a passing coastal storm has caused sanitary sewer overflows.

The overflows are happening in various areas within the CWS service area on Sunday afternoon.

Partially treated wastewater is also overflowing a secondary treatment basin at Charleston Water’s Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant into Dill Creek.

Map courtesy Charleston Water System

“Volume TBD after it ends. Avoid the area until follow-up sampling confirms it’s safe,” Charleston Water said.

Residents and pets should avoid areas where manholes are overflowing.

If you seen overflow, you are encouraged to quickly contact Charleston Water System at (843) 727-680.