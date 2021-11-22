Charleston Water System approves 2022 budget and locks in 2022-24 rate schedules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System announced Monday typical retail customers in the City of Charleston will see an annual $0.50 daily increase for combined water and sewer service.

The utility’s Board of Commissioners approved its 2022 budget and locked-in rate schedules through 2024 during a meeting last Thursday.

Officials with Charleston Water said the rate schedules reflect overall revenue increases of 5% and 6% for water and wastewater respectively effective January 1 each year.

Wholesale municipal and subdivision water rates will increase by an average of 5% and 2.5% respectively, effective March 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023, and 2024.

“Our staff and Board work tirelessly to be sure that we only raise rates when absolutely necessary,” said CEO Kin Hill. “These rate increases match inflation projections and help to keep pace with rising market prices for our utility’s goods and services.”

Leaders said a typical residential customer inside the city of Charleston who uses 600 cubic feet of water per month (4,488 gallons) will see an annual $0.15 per day total increase on their combined water and sewer bill.

Customer bills will vary depending on how much water is used, where they’re located, and their meter size.

According to Charleston Water, revenue that is generated will fund capital improvements, replace aging infrastructure, and aid the operation and maintenance of water and sewer systems.

“Our water and wastewater infrastructure is critical to nearly every aspect of daily life across the Lowcountry, so we must acquire the appropriate funding necessary for proper system maintenance, expansion of customer growth, and to maintain both regulatory compliance and our excellent bond rating,” said Hill.

Rate schedules can be seen by visiting www.CharlestonWater.com, just navigate to customers, then choose Rates and Fees.