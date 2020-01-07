Charleston Water System customer says she was ‘ignored’

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman spent all of 2019 unheard and upset after countless attempts to understand her water bill. Finally, she had enough and contacted News 2 for help.

During the past year, Laurie Lempesis has submitted two different price adjustments, placed countless calls, and wrote the billing manager a 2-page letter detailing all she’s done. None were responded to.

Lempesis says ever since she moved into her home in November 2018, she’s had extremely high water bills and although she made countless calls to Charleston Water System, she received no answers.

She continued to call and question her bill until someone came out from Charleston Water System to check her meter. After they found no inconsistencies they told her to hire a plumber to check for any silent leaks. However, no plumber was able to locate a leak that was large enough to cause such a high bill.

Lempesis persisted in calling until another man came out–this time they replaced the meter. Something that Charleston Water Supply says was a mistake.

After this, her bill began to decrease, leading her to think the meter being changed was the issue. However, after a sit down between both parties, it was found to be a possible leak.

Although the Charleston Water System did not concede to the fact it was their meter at fault, they said they did ‘drop the ball’ on communication. Lempesis should have been communicated with a letter for both adjustments that were denied. In addition to having the 2-page letter she sent, answered.

With the help of News 2 and Charleston Water Supply, Lempesis now has a better understanding of her bill, knowledge of a leak on her property and now has the possibility of an adjustment for the future.

