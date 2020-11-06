Charleston Water System is working to repair a sewer leak in a tidal creek near the Stono River

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System is asking people to avoid a tidal creek and portion of the Stono River in West Ashley because of a sewer leak.

The department says crews are working to repair a leak on a 24-inch sewer main in a wooded area behind the Food Lion off Ashley Town Center Drive.

They say the leak was discovered around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Charleston Water System says people should avoid contact with the water in the tidal creek which abuts subdivisions including Stonecreek, Oakdale, and Parkdale as it makes its way to the Stono River.

You’ll also want to avoid a portion of the Stono River at the mouth of the tidal creek.

This includes fishing, wading, and swimming.

Officials with CWS are working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to test the water once the repair is complete, which is expected to happen Friday.

CWS will you know when it is safe to use the tidal creek and the Stono River near the creek.