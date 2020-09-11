Charleston Waterkeeper reports high levels of bacteria in some local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re planning a trip on the water this weekend, you’ll want to be aware of some trouble spots in area waterways.

According to Charleston Waterkeeper, recent rain has created high levels of bacteria in James Island Creek, the Ashley River at Brittlebank Park and Shem Creek or upper Hobcaw Creek.

Swimming is not recommended in the Cove on Sullivan’s Island; however, things look find along the beach.

Things also look clear along the beaches on the Isle of Palms, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island beaches.

Charleston Waterkeeper said you’ll want to avoid swimming in the Folly River at the boat landing.