Charleston Wine and Food cancels March 2021 festival due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Wine and Food will not happen next spring.

Organizers say growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and the state of the hospitality industry were cited as the reasons for cancelling the annual popular event.

The festival was scheduled to take place March 3rd through 7th in 2021.

“This was a tough decision to make – this festival is an important event for the City of Charleston and our favorite way to bring people together to share stories and connect,” organizers said.

They said the safety and security of guests, participating talent, staff, vendors, and the community “should take precedence above all else.”

In place of the in-person 2021 festival, Charleston Wine and Food is planning other ways to uplift the community and continue their efforts to make the annual event a more inclusive and equitable organization.

“Through a combination of strategic community partnerships, digital content, live-streamed conversations + events, and a late-spring launch of the 2022 festival programming + schedule, we hope to create meaningful ways for us to connect + support our community until it is safe for us to gather again.”