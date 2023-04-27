BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman died Thursday following a collision near Blacksburg, South Carolina.

According to the Cherokee County coroner, the incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on I-85.

The coroner said that Leigh Ann Hamilton Marshall (56) was driving south on I-85 when she struck a retainer wall then was hit by an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Marshall and a passenger were both trapped in the vehicle.

Marshall died at the scene, while the passenger was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.