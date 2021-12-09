Charleston woman meets EMS workers who saved her life

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston woman had the chance to meet the people who resuscitated her after her heart stopped beating while she was in cardiac arrest in August.

Pamela Maker thanked a Charleston County EMS crew Thursday months after they were called to help her.

“It’s a beautiful feeling to be able to walk in here and say thank you,” said Maker.

Back on August 29, Maker went into cardiac arrest during the same day that her father went to the hospital and her aunt had passed away.

“I stood up and I passed out,” said Maker. “I had a sudden cardiac arrest. My heart just stopped.”

With Maker’s heart at a dead stop, her friend Natalie Delions moved quickly to start doing chest compressions while EMS was on the way.

“In between (compressions) I checked her pulse too and I didn’t feel anything, it was faint, almost not there,” said Delions. “At first I was in shock because she was just up and talking. So I had to gather my thoughts, it took me a minute.”

After the paramedics arrived Maker was in serious trouble.

“I even flatlined on the EMS workers,” said Maker.

“The last thing I heard the paramedics saying was ‘If this doesn’t work we’re going to stop.’ I heard her heart starting back and she was saying ‘Oh no I’m here. I’m not going. Don’t call it,'” said Delions.

Maker says her life feels like a rebirth after the incident.

“I still look in the mirror and I still say like ‘Woah,'” said Maker.

Along with Delions, she is encouraging people to learn CPR.

“CPR does work. So if you ever feel like you’re afraid or if it’s your loved one or anybody, just start those compressions,” said Maker.

