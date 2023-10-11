CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston woman who was stuck in Israel as the terrorist group Hamas attacked the country over the weekend has made it to safety.

News 2’s Erin Morgan spoke with Tarah Herrington on Monday while she was stuck in a Jerusalem hotel room as the war began to escalate. Herrington traveled into Israel on Friday from Jordan, and her trip took a turn when she woke up to the sound of air-raid sirens Saturday morning.

Herrington said she was going to attempt to get back to Jordan at a border point four hours away. And we have good news to report- she made it safely.

All throughout the day Monday, Herrington heard sirens and the sounds of bombs in the distance while at her hotel room. She has been traveling with a friend, and they left for Jordan Tuesday morning.

Their entire journey took about eight hours.

Herrington said once they got to the Aqaba/Jordan border, they had to wait around three to four hours. She said family and friends have been constantly checking in. She is also thankful for the support she has received from Charleston while trying to escape Israel.

“I was very nervous when I woke up this morning, but I put my game face on and I knew I had to do this to get out. Everyone said it was safe, I trusted the locals, I trusted what the hotel said, I trusted the cab driver and it paid off because we are now sitting here at the Dead Sea in Jordan,” she said.

Herrington added, “I feel so good. I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy and again I just want to thank everyone- Channel 2 news, everybody. Everybody was a part of me getting through that border safe and I know that. I believe that with all my heart. So, thank you so much I cannot thank you enough. I am so happy to be across the border.”

The next step for Herrington is getting a flight back home to the United States from Jordan.