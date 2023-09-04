FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Charlestonians are paying their respects to musician Jimmy Buffett in true Lowcountry fashion.

Buffett, 76, passed away Friday night “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” following a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.

The laid-back musician known for his songs “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” had strong ties to the Holy City. He often made trips to Charleston where he’d perform for fans or would simply take a stroll through the Charleston City Market, greeting locals and talking with vendors.

Buffett cultivated a large local group of so-called “Parrott Heads” through the years. Many of them met at the Bohemian Bull in Mount Pleasant on Saturday evening to take part in a 5:00 p.m. worldwide toast upon news of his death.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning, but are also grateful for the music Jimmy Buffett has left us,” said Debbie Graf, who serves as President of the Lowcountry Parrothead Club. “We will remain strong as his enduring fans and will continue his legacy of music and serving our community. His family and his band are in our thoughts and prayers. Sail on Jimmy.”

Over on Folly Beach, fans were quick to leave a message of love for Buffett on the iconic Folly Boat.

The boat was painted in white with a large wave, sunshine and palm tree surrounding the words “Live Like Jimmy!” The mural also included “Love you forever and always” written on the side.

Buffett was scheduled to perform at the Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island back in May. But the show was postponed so that he could address medical issues. The show was ultimately canceled in August.

The Lowcountry Parrothead Club is currently planning a memorial for Buffett. Details have not yet been released.