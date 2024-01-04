CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The YWCA of Greater Charleston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is set to take place Jan. 15 in downtown Charleston.

The popular parade, which honors Dr. King’s life and legacy, includes myriad marching bands and musical groups, churches, community leaders, and many area businesses and organizations.

The parade will start at Burke High School beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will come to an end at Emanuel AME Church. The route includes Sumter Street to King Street before turning onto Calhoun Street and ending at the church.

News 2 will air the parade live beginning at 11:00 a.m., featuring anchors Brendan Clark, Carolyn Murray, Octavia Mitchell, and Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. It will also stream live and can be replayed on counton2.com immediately following.

The YWCA of Greater Charleston hosts the parade each year along with myriad other events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including an MLK Breakfast Summit on Jan. 11 and Ecumenical Service on Jan. 14.