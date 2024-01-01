CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The nation’s longest-running Emancipation Day Parade is set to take place Monday afternoon in downtown Charleston.

Charleston’s Emancipation Day Parade marks the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation and the liberation of African Americans from slavery.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

South Carolina State University’s Dr. Vashti Washington and basketball player and Olympic gold medalist Katrina McClain will serve as grand marshals for the parade.

The parade will start at Burke High School at noon and will conclude at Gadsdenboro Park, where there will be remarks, food trucks, and entertainment.