Charleston’s Housing Authority president set to retire after 50 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Housing Authority announced Wednesday its longtime president and CEO is stepping down.

Don Cameron, who recently announced his retirement to the Authority’s Board of Commissioners, has been with the organization since 1975. He was later promoted to CEO in 1980.

The Housing Authority “underwent a top-to-bottom restructuring, added thousands of residential units for low-income residents, and placed several properties on the National Register of Historic Places during his tenure,” officials stated in a news release.

Cameron is set to retire in December of this year and will serve in an advisory capacity through 2022.

“Unassuming and modest, Don has worked closely with Mayors Riley and Tecklenburg, and together, the City and Housing Authority, have been innovative leaders in establishing, renovating, and maintaining dozens of affordable rental home developments,” said Housing Authority Board Chair Edward Kronsberg.

Cameron will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Arthur Milligan who joined the Authority in April 2021 and received unanimous Board approval as the new CEO.

Milligan is a Goose Creek native and Citadel graduate.

“With our new Chief Operating Officer and Director of Development, we are in a good place to step up our current efforts like RAD but those two positions are also key to the future of the Authority,” said Cameron. “I chose to retire now because we have the right people in place to continue our mission.”