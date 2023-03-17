CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of spectators will line the streets of downtown Charleston on Friday morning as they attend two annual St. Patrick’s Day parades.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, sponsored by the Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Inc., will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Ann Street, and the Hibernian Society’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade march will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Meeting Street in front of Hibernian Hall.

Both parades will feature Irish step dancers, bagpipers, floats, fire trucks, antique cars, 32 County flags, local schools, and parishes.

But after the parade, many of those spectators will find their favorite Irish pubs for some afternoon celebrations – among them is Tommy Condons, where staff has been preparing for the day by covering the walls with plenty of festive and green décor.

Since the holiday falls on a Friday and beer cannot be delivered over the weekend, Tommy Condons said they are using a mobile beer cooler to store its drinks ahead of the holiday weekend.

Owner of the popular longtime pub on Church Street said that Saint Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday means a lot of work for staff.

“Three straight days of partying. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We’re going to get annihilated,” said Allan Vandall. “It’s happened once before since we took over. It was crazy, wild, madness – it’s planning, training. My staff is ready to go. We’re going to get hit hard; you can either push forward or fold.”

Tommy Condons will open at 9:00 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day – wear your best green and enjoy food, fun, and live music throughout the day.

Everyone is encouraged to drink responsibly and find a safe ride home.