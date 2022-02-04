Charleston’s police chief undergoes surgery to remove cancer, thankful for support from the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg provided an update on Charleston’s Chief of Police and his ongoing cancer battle.

In the letter to city council, Tecklenburg said Chief Reynolds has undergone a difficult but successful course of treatment at the Mayo Clinic and expressed his gratitude to the city for their prayers and support.

Chief Reynolds said he underwent a “radical surgery” and that doctors had to amputate one of his legs to remove the cancer.

“Like you, over these past four years, I’ve come to respect and admire Luther as a police professional, and to love him as a friend. He is, quite simply, one of the finest men I’ve ever had the honor to know. And I truly believe that the remarkable courage and deep personal faith he’s shown in the face of this challenge will be an inspiration to our city for years to come,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

Chief Reynolds said he has begun rehab and hopes to return to Charleston soon.

“I am pleased to report that the cancer was successfully removed and my prognosis for the future is very positive.”

He went on to say, “I know that I speak for all of us in saying that we’re fortunate to have an extraordinary individual like Luther Reynolds leading our police department, and that we look forward to his return to Charleston, and to duty as our city’s chief of police.”

Chief Reynolds revealed his cancer diagnosis to department staff in November 2021, telling them he had gone to see a doctor for a sore back when it was discovered that he had cancer.

The chief said at the time he was receiving great support from the Medical University of South Carolina and its doctors as they came up with a rigorous treatment plan, which would include both surgery and chemotherapy.

“I’ve received outstanding care so far and feel confident that these steps will help guide me toward a cancer-free prognosis,” he said in an announcement to staff.

Chief Reynolds said he and the department would continue its mission to serve the community but explained there would be periods where he would have an acting deputy chief while seeking treatment. “I will be here, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Below is a message from Chief Luther Reynolds:

“I want you to know how much I appreciate your unwavering support and prayers throughout my battle with cancer. I am also very grateful for the outpouring of kindness from community members, the faith community and all those who have stood with me and my family during this challenging time.

“As you know, I was diagnosed with a very serious and rare form of cancer. I was treated by some of the world’s best surgeons at the MAYO clinic in Minnesota. However, I underwent a radical surgery and, in order to remove the cancer, the doctors had to amputate one of my legs. I am pleased to report that the cancer was successfully removed and my prognosis for the future is very positive.

“Earlier this week, I began rehabilitation and look forward to returning to Charleston very soon. I am blessed to have your support and the backing of the men and women of the Charleston Police Department. All of your prayers have sustained me through this most difficult period and I am forever grateful.

“I give praise to God for curing me of the cancer and I am excited to continue to serve as your Chief of Police. I am committed to serving the Charleston community and look forward to the opportunities ahead. I will keep you updated on my progress and look forward to seeing you soon.”