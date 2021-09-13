Charleston’s public safety officials get first look at new Emergency Operations Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston is one step closer to adopting a new emergency operations plan.

The plan was presented to the city’s Public Safety Committee and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Monday.

The document already has plans for rising sea levels, flooding, and hurricanes. But, more plans for earthquakes and hazardous spills are in the works.

“There’s a buzzword that’s developed over the past few years and gotten popular — this word: resilience. This emergency operations plan really helps us move in the direction of being a more resilient city,” said Shannon Scaff, the Emergency Management Director for the City of Charleston.

City officials are recognizing the need for a solid emergency response plan to protect the city’s growing population and strong tourist industry.

“From one event to the next as personnel or whoever is on duty changes that we have as much consistency as we can to how our response unfolds and what’s expected during our responses,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

The city’s Emergency Management Department will need the Public Safety Committee’s approval of the plan before moving forward.

“Once we have the thumbs up from them we’ll begin to populate additional annexes to address some of these more specific threats,” said Scaff. “This is going to be a moving document so it’s going to grow over the course of the next year or two.”